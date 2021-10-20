Boit C F David Acquires New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

