Boit C F David Makes New $161,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

BDX stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.69. 5,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.