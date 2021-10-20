Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WSO traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,330. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.82. Watsco has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
