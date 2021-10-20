Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WSO traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,330. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.82. Watsco has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.