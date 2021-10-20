Fountain Reaches Market Cap of $724,892.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $724,892.00 and $6,131.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00188228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.