Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $79,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,982,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Progress Software stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.