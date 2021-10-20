Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,488,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,447,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $92,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 840,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after buying an additional 1,130,041 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,631,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 503,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

