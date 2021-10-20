Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $75,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

