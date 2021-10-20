Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $85,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PHI opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.844 dividend. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

