Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,501,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,691,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

