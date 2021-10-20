Capital Management Associates NY Sells 3,400 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

