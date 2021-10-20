Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $27.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $7,136,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 481.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.28. 35,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

