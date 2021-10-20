CAMG Solamere Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $453.64. 123,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,668. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.