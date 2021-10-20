CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $164.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

