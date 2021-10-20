Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $98.90 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Occidental Petroleum worth $98,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

