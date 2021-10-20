Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $2,216,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,136.1% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

