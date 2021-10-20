Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $587,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

