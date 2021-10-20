Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $240,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $370.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

