Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 93.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

