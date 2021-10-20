Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMACU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.