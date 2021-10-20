Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Colfax by 469.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Colfax by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

