Comparing Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.47 billion 0.81 $1.20 billion $4.43 7.11 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.55 $1.72 billion N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woori Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 19.07% 7.67% 0.51% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woori Financial Group and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 6 1 0 1.80

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Woori Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

