-$0.27 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

ACRS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,953. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $993.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.