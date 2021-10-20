Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Clarus reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,838,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clarus by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 78,707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 102,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

CLAR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Clarus has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

