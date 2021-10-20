Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.57. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $423.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

