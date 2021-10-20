Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down to $52.36

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.36, but opened at $51.18. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 27,923 shares.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

