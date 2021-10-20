RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.24. RPC shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

