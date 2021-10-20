Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.20. Celularity shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELU shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

