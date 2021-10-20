Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

LON:AZN traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,748 ($114.29). 478,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,558.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,204.99. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

