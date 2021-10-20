ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.15. ATI Physical Therapy shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 60,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,622,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

