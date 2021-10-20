KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue stock remained flat at $$8.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.