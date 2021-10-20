Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.73. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 30,452 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOTU. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.24.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

