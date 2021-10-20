BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of DSU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.