BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 752,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 113,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 59,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

