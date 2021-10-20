Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Declines By 19.1%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

