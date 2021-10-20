Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells 10,104 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.