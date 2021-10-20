Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 833,181 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,181 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises about 1.7% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 1.24% of Apartment Income REIT worth $92,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 253,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Natixis increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 215,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 869,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,016. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

