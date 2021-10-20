Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $242.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

