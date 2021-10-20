Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $15.96 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 530.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $509.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

