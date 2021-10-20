9,868 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

