Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

