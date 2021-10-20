Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,569,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 35,014,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Banco Comercial Português in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

BPCGF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

