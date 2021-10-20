Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Grows By 22.6%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 229,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 27,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,429. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

