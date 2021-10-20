Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00188910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

