Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

