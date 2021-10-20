Capula Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.