2,609 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIDD stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.05. 2,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

