Oasis Network Reaches One Day Volume of $38.05 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $288.90 million and $38.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

