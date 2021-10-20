CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,360. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $723.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

