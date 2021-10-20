Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $60.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 94,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,269. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

