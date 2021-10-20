Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average is $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

