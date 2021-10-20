Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,265 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 664,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,064 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

